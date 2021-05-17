NYC Bus Rider Punches 67-Year-Old Woman in Wheelchair in Face: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say punched a 67-year-old woman in a wheelchair in the face as he deboarded an MTA bus the two were on in the Bronx last week.

The woman was on a BX#28 bus, heading towards Bay Plaza, when the stranger attacked her as he got off at the northeast corner of Van Cortlandt Avenue East and Bainbridge Avenue shortly before noon Friday, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment but is expected to be OK.

Cops released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information on him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.