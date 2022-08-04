Lincoln Tunnel Bus Fire Halts Inbound Traffic

A bus fire in the Lincoln Tunnel forced a total shutdown of inbound traffic to New York Thursday afternoon, according to the Port Authority.
It wasn't clear if anyone was hurt or what kind of bus was involved in the incident in the inbound lanes. Traffic was halted completely by 2:30 p.m. and backups had begun to stretch.
A tweet from the Port Authority Bus Terminal warned of delays at the Midtown hub. No other details were immediately available.
