A NJ Transit bus was seen driving down a New Jersey highway with what appeared to be a fire in its underside.

Commuters took photos of the bus at it drove down Route 23 South at about 7 a.m. Tuesday with flames coming from its left, back undercarriage.

"Enjoying the aroma of roasted bus in the morning," Twitter user @JoysofC posted, with a photo of the bus.

Bus 194 was headed from Butler, New Jersey, to Port Authority in New York when the fire broke out, NJ Transit said.

The small mechanical fire was extinguished by the bus operator, it said. None of the 54 passengers on board the bus were injured.

Those passengers were moved onto another bus.

