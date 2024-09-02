Suffolk County

Burlington employee accused of taking girl's photos in changing room: Suffolk Police

By Kiki Intarasuwan

An exterior view of a Burlington store.
Getty Images

A Burlington employee on Long Island has been arrested for allegedly taking photos of a young girl in the changing room.

Suffolk County police say 27-year-old William Veitch-Cante was working at the retail store on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack when he snuck his cellphone under a changing room door to capture images of a 10-year-old girl who was trying on clothes inside. The incident occurred Sunday around 9:15 p.m., police said.

The young girl saw the cellphone and told her parents who then confronted Veitch-Cante and called police.

Veitch-Cante of Commack was charged with unlawful surveillance and endangering the welfare of a child, according to authorities.

Police did not release an image of Veitch-Cante but asked anyone with additional information, or anyone who believes they may have been a victim, to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

No other information was immediately available.

