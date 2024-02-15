Burglary ring targeting Buddhist temples from Virginia to upstate NY hits Brooklyn: NYPD

A burglary at a Brooklyn Buddhist temple has been connected to a series of similar incidents targeting Buddhist temples along the East Coast, according to police.

The Wat Samakki Buddhist Temple, a residential house on Rugby Road in Prospect Park South that was converted into a temple, was robbed just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, police said.

Authorities revealed that three masked men entered the temple, and one brandished a firearm. The monks, who were eating lunch, were forcibly confined to a room while the temple was ransacked. The culprits made off with cellphones and cash from a donation box.

"You have four perps wearing gloves and masks, and they're armed with large screwdrivers. They kick in the back door of the temple," Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

And it's part of a disturbing trend that has stretched across multiple states.

"From working with our partners out of state, we find out that there are similar incidents in Virginia and in upstate New York, where it's the same [motive], so we believe that Romanian nationals are involved," said Kenny.

Collaborative efforts with Virginia law enforcement have led to the identification of two suspects, with one currently in custody. Information provided by Virginia has also helped pinpoint specific vehicles and telephones used by the suspects, confirming their presence in New York on the day of the incident.

"They're all targeting Buddhist temples," Kenny said, suggesting a perception among the criminals that these religious sites represent easy, non-violent targets. A temple in Kansas was also targeted.