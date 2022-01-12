$10K Reward Offered in Case of NYC Burger King Cashier Shot Dead by Armed Robber

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information in the case of a 19-year-old cashier who was shot and killed at the Manhattan Burger King where she worked this past weekend, while an outraged community is demanding justice.

The NYPD announced the reward on Wednesday, three days after Kristal Bayron-Nieves was shot in the torso at the fast-food restaurant on East 116th Street in East Harlem. Bayron-Nieves was taken to a hospital

Cops have said an armed assailant walked into the franchise around 12:45 a.m., flashing his gun and demanding money from employees. He pistol-whipped a manager and customer who were inside at the time and fired one bullet, hitting Bayron-Nieves, before running off.

The young woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Today I approved the Chief of Detectives award of up to $10,000 for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for this heinous act of violence. Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us at @NYPDTips https://t.co/WFCM2LiNDl — Chief James Essig (@NYPDDetectives) January 12, 2022

Police released a brief surveillance clip appearing to show the fully masked suspect pointing his firearm at one of the workers earlier this week. The gunman was dressed in head-to-toe black with few discernable distinguishing features.

He was also wearing gloves.

Bayron-Nieves, who is said to have lived just a few blocks from the Burger King, had just started working there in the last few weeks.

One regular at the location, Philip Legrand, told News 4 he stopped by hours after the shooting and left a candle outside for the young woman.

"I got the white candle because it represents peace. She didn't deserve what she got," Legrand said. "We just need to do something about the violence that's going on right now, we really do."

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Police say a masked assailant entered a Burger King in East Harlem and fatally shot a 19-year-old cashier working behind the counter. NBC New York's Jessica Cunnington reports.