Bumper Cars on Ice Returns to Bryant Park for Extended Run

The holiday season may be over, but there's still good reason to spend an afternoon at Bryant Park thanks to some bumper cars — on ice!

Bumper Cars on Ice is just one of the programs visitors can take part in during the midtown park's Frost Fest, a 10-day long program running from January 24 until February 2.

Some of the other offerings include live entertainment at The Lodge (the rinkside bar and food hall run by Urbanspace), a silent disco, an igloo experience, ice fishing for kids, winter trivia and more.

Due to the success of last year’s inaugural Bumper Cars on Ice season, the crashing good fun will be available for a whole month, and opens a week before the other activities. Starting on January 17, you can slide, spin and bump on the Rink at Bryant Park — in addition to the usual ice skating.

Bumper Cars on Ice will run until February 28, and reservations can be booked online. For more information on Frost Fest and to book your bumper car, click here.