Bumper Cars on Ice Return to Bryant Park Friday

Bumper cars are coming back to Bryant Park for the winter season!

However, these are not your typical bumper cars: these bump, slide and spin...on ice!

Bumper Cars on Ice at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will return on Friday and run through March 4.

The bumper cars will be available from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 12 to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday for riders 7 years and older.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

For more information, or to reserve a bumper car, click here.