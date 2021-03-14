Bronx

Bullets Fly in Rolling Gunfight on Bronx Expressway Striking Innocent Driver, Police Say

Police vehicles sit on the Major Deegan Expressway where officials say two vehicles exchanged gunfire early Saturday morning

Police say a rolling gunfight on a Bronx expressway early Saturday morning left two people with serious injuries and officers are still searching for one of the shooters.

The exchange of gunfire began around 5 a.m. on the Major Deegan Expressway by 161st Street near Fordham Heights, authorities say.

Investigators believe the first shots were fired from a dark-colored SUV but were quickly returned by the driver of a nearby Mercedes Benz. That second driver, a 27-year-old woman, was struck in the chest and arrived at Harlem Hospital in critical condition, police say.

The driver of the dark-colored SUV took off from the scene, according to police.

A 35-year-old man driving along the expressway at the time of the shooting was also struck by what police say was a stray bullet. EMS transported the man to the hospital to treat a gunshot wound in his leg.

No arrests have been announced and the police investigation is still underway.

