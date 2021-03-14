Bullets Fly in Rolling Gunfight on Bronx Expressway Striking Innocent Driver, Police Say

Police say a rolling gunfight on a Bronx expressway early Saturday morning left two people with serious injuries and officers are still searching for one of the shooters.
The exchange of gunfire began around 5 a.m. on the Major Deegan Expressway by 161st Street near Fordham Heights, authorities say.
Investigators believe the first shots were fired from a dark-colored SUV but were quickly returned by the driver of a nearby Mercedes Benz. That second driver, a 27-year-old woman, was struck in the chest and arrived at Harlem Hospital in critical condition, police say.
The driver of the dark-colored SUV took off from the scene, according to police.
A 35-year-old man driving along the expressway at the time of the shooting was also struck by what police say was a stray bullet. EMS transported the man to the hospital to treat a gunshot wound in his leg.
No arrests have been announced and the police investigation is still underway.