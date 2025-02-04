Police searching for dog that was in SUV stolen in New Canaan

Someone stole an SUV with a French Bulldog named Poppy inside of it from a parking space in New Canaan on Sunday and police are looking for the dog and the Range Rover it was in.

Police said the owner had left the SUV running with the keys inside in a parking space on Main Street in downtown area of New Canaan around 11:47 a.m. on Sunday.

New Canaan police responded and tried to stop the theft, but they said the person driving sped off and got onto northbound side of Merritt Parkway at exit 38 and police stopped the chase.

Area departments are investigating.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

New Canaan police said there has been an increase in reports of vehicles being stolen during the day and most of them have been unlocked with the a fob inside.

They are asking drivers to lock their car doors and not leave keys or a key fob inside your car.

If your car is stolen, call 911 and do not engage with the people who stole the car, police said.

Anyone who has information about the theft is asked to call the New Canaan Police Investigations Section at 203-594-3521.

CT Dog Gone Recovery Volunteer Network posted that a $10,000 reward is being offered.