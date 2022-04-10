Buffalo Officers Seen Shoving 75-Year-Old Protestor Cleared of Wrongdoing

The arbitrator assigned to the Buffalo case in which two police officers shoved a 75-year-old protester to the ground in June 2020 has cleared the cops of wrongdoing.

The ruling comes more than a year after charges were dropped against Officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, who were captured on video shoving longtime activist Martin Gugino to the ground.

Arbitrator Jeffrey Selchick found no evidence McCabe and Torgalski intended to injure Gugino, who he said "was definitely not an innocent bystander," according to WGRZ.

"Gugino, after the force was applied to him, appears to have not been able to keep his balance for reasons that might well have had as much to do with the fact that he was holding objects in each hand or his advanced age," the ruling reads.

The entire Emergency Response Team in Buffalo, N.Y., resigned in protest after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo condemned Buffalo police for pushing and injuring an elderly protester, saying, “It's just fundamentally offensive and frightening.” The protester, 75-year-old Martin Gugino, was taken to the hospital on Thursday evening after sustaining a head wound and possible concussion.

A news crew covering protests in downtown Buffalo over Floyd's death in Minneapolis captured video of the officers shoving Gugino in front of city hall as crowd control officers in riot gear cleared demonstrators from the area for an 8 p.m. curfew.

Gugino, pushed backward, started bleeding after hitting his head on the pavement and spent about a month in the hospital with a fractured skull and brain injury.

McCabe and Torgalski were suspended without pay and arrested within days. They pleaded not guilty and were released without bail. A grand jury declined to indict the pair in Feb. 2021.

"Two good cops who initially got thrown under the bus are back to the profession they love and they're doing it with a clean slate. No criminal charges, nothing administratively. They're ready to hit the streets and go back to work for the citizens of Buffalo," Thomas Burton, attorney for the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association, told WGRZ.

A spokesperson for the City of Buffalo said the officers are expected to return to duty next week.

