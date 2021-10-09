Bryant Park's Winter Village Gets Pre-Halloween Return Date

It's nearly the most wonderful time of the year.

The opening of Bryant Park's Winter Village, one of New York City's signs that the holiday season is around the corner, is set for the end of the month.

The Bank of America Winter Village will launch for the 2021-22 season on Oct. 29, two days before Halloween.

Many of the COVID-19 safeguards implemented last year will be back, including face coverings in certain enclosed spaces and regular cleaning of "high-touch surfaces." New to the village's safety protocols will be the city's vaccine mandate.

The city's only free admission ice skating rink, which is located in the park, is scheduled to return this year. Tickets, however, must be reserved online in advance.

The Holiday Shops, a signature staple of the Winter Village, will be open through Jan. 2, 2022. And coming back for a fourth year in a row is The Lodge, a food hall operated by the popular Urbanspace, which will once again be located rinkside near the upper terrace.

