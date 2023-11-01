Manhattan

Bryant Park Winter Village tree lighting set for Nov. 28

By NBC New York Staff

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park opened for its 22nd season and now is gearing up for its tree lighting.

The lighting will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m.

The beloved holiday destination features a holiday market, free admission skating rick and a bar and food hall.

This season more than 180 new and returning merchants will take part in the open air holiday market where four minority-owned small businesses in the city that see annual revenues of $1 million or less, will sell their products in a rent-free shop for approximately two weeks each.

The ice skating rink is the largest free admission ice rink in the city. Skate time and rentals through Nov. 29 can be reserved in advance online. Additional skate reservation dates will be released throughout the season.

The ice rink and the food/bar lodge will run daily beginning Oct. 27 through March 3, 2024. Meanwhile, the market will be open from Oct. 27 to Jan. 2.

Performers for the tree lighting will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information, click here.

This article tagged under:

ManhattanNew YorkNew York Citywinter village at bryant park
