With summer around the corner, Bryant Park is ready to welcome back audiences for its annual "Movie Nights" series.
The free movie program kicks off June 9 with "Pretty in Pink," followed by weekly screenings on Monday nights.
The lawn opens at 5 p.m. for blankets and picnicking, and event organizers recommend visitors be prepared to claim their spot. The films start at 8 p.m.
Here is the lineup for the 2025 Bryant Park Movie Nights Series:
June 9
Pretty in Pink (1986)
Starring Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer, Harry Dean Stanton, James Spader and Annie Potts. Directed by Howard Deutch
June 16
The Wood (1999)
Starring Elayn J. Taylor, Omar Epps and Richard T. Jones. Directed by Rick Famuyiwa
June 23
Kinky Boots (2005)
Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Joel Edgerton and Sarah-Jane Potts. Directed by Julian Jarrold
June 30
Stand by Me (1986)
Starring Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix and Corey Feldman. Directed by Rob Reiner
July 7
Good Will Hunting (1997)
Starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Robin Williams. Directed by Gus Van Sant
July 14
Interstellar (2014)
Starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain. Directed by Christopher Nolan
July 21
Ghost (1990)
Starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg. Directed by Jerry Zucker
July 28
Pulp Fiction (1994)
Starring John Travolta, Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson. Directed by Quentin Tarantino
August 4
Blades of Glory (2007)
Starring Will Ferrell, Jon Heder and Amy Poehler. Directed by Josh Gordon and Will Speck
August 11
The Godfather (1972)
Starring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino and James Caan. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola
If movie-goers need to find the lawn, the park also provides a map.