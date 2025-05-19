Bryant Park

Like free movies? Bryant Park just put out its summer movie lineup

See which movies Bryant Park is showing this summer!

By NBC New York Staff

With summer around the corner, Bryant Park is ready to welcome back audiences for its annual "Movie Nights" series.

The free movie program kicks off June 9 with "Pretty in Pink," followed by weekly screenings on Monday nights.

The lawn opens at 5 p.m. for blankets and picnicking, and event organizers recommend visitors be prepared to claim their spot. The films start at 8 p.m.

Here is the lineup for the 2025 Bryant Park Movie Nights Series:

June 9

Pretty in Pink (1986)

Starring Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer, Harry Dean Stanton, James Spader and Annie Potts. Directed by Howard Deutch

June 16

The Wood (1999)

Starring Elayn J. Taylor, Omar Epps and Richard T. Jones. Directed by Rick Famuyiwa

June 23

Kinky Boots (2005)

Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Joel Edgerton and Sarah-Jane Potts. Directed by Julian Jarrold

June 30

Stand by Me (1986)

Starring Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix and Corey Feldman. Directed by Rob Reiner

July 7

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Robin Williams. Directed by Gus Van Sant

July 14

Interstellar (2014)

Starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain. Directed by Christopher Nolan

July 21

Ghost (1990)

Starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg. Directed by Jerry Zucker

July 28

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Starring John Travolta, Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson. Directed by Quentin Tarantino

August 4

Blades of Glory (2007)

Starring Will Ferrell, Jon Heder and Amy Poehler. Directed by Josh Gordon and Will Speck

August 11

The Godfather (1972)

Starring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino and James Caan. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

If movie-goers need to find the lawn, the park also provides a map.

This article tagged under:

Bryant ParkMovies
