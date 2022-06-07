Bryant Park Kicks Off Summer With Movie Nights in June

Bryant Park's "Movie Nights" series starts next week — coming back for a second year since the start of the pandemic!
Anyone looking to catch a free movie and enjoy the surrounding nature this summer can relax on the lawn in Bryant Park and watch "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" on Monday, June 13th.
This year marks the 29th season for the series but unlike last year, it will only run-on Mondays, with the traditional 10 screenings.
The lawn opens at 5 p.m. for blankets and picnicking, and event organizers recommend visitors be prepared to claim their spot. Films start at 8 p.m.
Here is the lineup for the 2022 Bryant Park Movie Nights Series:
June 13
News
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
Directed by Steven Spielberg, starring Harrison Ford
June 20
Creed II (2018)
Directed by Steven Caple Jr, starring Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone
June 27
Hairspray (2007)
Directed by Adam Shankman, starring Nikki Blonsky and Queen Latifah
July 4
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)
Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, starring Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson
July 11
Wayne’s World 2 (1993)
Directed by Stephen Surjik, starring Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, and Christopher Walken
July 18
Scream 2 (1997)
Directed by Wes Craven, starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette
July 25
Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)
Directed by Tony Scott, starring Eddie Murphy and Judge Reinhold
August 1
Star Trek VIII: First Contact (1996)
Directed by Jonathan Frakes, starring Patrick Stewart and LeVar Burton
August 8
Grease 2 (1982)
Directed by Patricia Birch, starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Maxwell Caulfield
August 15
The Godfather Part II (1974)
Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Robert Duvall
If movie-goers need to find the lawn, the park also provides a map.