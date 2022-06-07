Bryant Park

Bryant Park Kicks Off Summer With Movie Nights in June

See what movies Bryant Park is showing this summer!

By Leanna Wells

Bryant Park's "Movie Nights" series starts next week — coming back for a second year since the start of the pandemic!

Anyone looking to catch a free movie and enjoy the surrounding nature this summer can relax on the lawn in Bryant Park and watch "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" on Monday, June 13th.

This year marks the 29th season for the series but unlike last year, it will only run-on Mondays, with the traditional 10 screenings.

The lawn opens at 5 p.m. for blankets and picnicking, and event organizers recommend visitors be prepared to claim their spot. Films start at 8 p.m.

Here is the lineup for the 2022 Bryant Park Movie Nights Series:

June 13

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, starring Harrison Ford

June 20

Creed II (2018)

Directed by Steven Caple Jr, starring Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone

June 27

Hairspray (2007)

Directed by Adam Shankman, starring Nikki Blonsky and Queen Latifah

July 4

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, starring Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson

July 11

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Directed by Stephen Surjik, starring Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, and Christopher Walken

July 18

Scream 2 (1997)

Directed by Wes Craven, starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette

July 25

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)

Directed by Tony Scott, starring Eddie Murphy and Judge Reinhold

August 1

Star Trek VIII: First Contact (1996)

Directed by Jonathan Frakes, starring Patrick Stewart and LeVar Burton

August 8

Grease 2 (1982)

Directed by Patricia Birch, starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Maxwell Caulfield

August 15

The Godfather Part II (1974)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Robert Duvall

If movie-goers need to find the lawn, the park also provides a map.

