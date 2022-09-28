Brutal Attack on Woman at JFK Train Station in Queens Caught on Camera

A brutal attack on a woman at a Queens train station used by many to get to one of NYC's airports was caught on camera.

The victim said that a homeless man came up to her out of nowhere while she was on her way to work at the airport on Sept. 20. Elizabeth Gomes was at the Howard Beach/JFK Airport train and subway station and said the man first tried talking to her, then followed her for a while — before slamming her into the wall and throwing her to the ground before he started mercilessly punching and kicking her.

As the attack is going on, a man tried to step in and help. He gets chased off by the attacker, but he did just enough to get the attacker to stop beating Gomes.

The suspect, 41-year-old Waheed Foster, is now in custody for the attack, police said. Foster, who has a criminal record, was ordered held without bail for the assault charges. He had been on parole for a previous attack.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Gomes says she's relieved the man is in custody, but said more needs to be done about the overall crime situation in the city. She said that the attacker stated he "works for the devil, he wasn't really fully talking to me."

The victim suffered injuries to her right eye which required stitches, and she said she may ultimately lose the eye as a result.