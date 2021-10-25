A week after a 17-year-old boy was gunned down in the doorway of a New Jersey home and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the chest, an 18-year-old man is accused of pulling the trigger.
Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Pemberton Township Police Chief David King announced murder and attempted murder charges Monday against 18-year-old Kai Johnson in the Oct. 18 shooting at the home on Snow Avenue in Browns Mills.
Officers had found 17-year-old Malachi Treherne shot in the head in the doorway of the Snow Avenue home where he was staying, authorities said. Police also found a 17-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest. She was rushed to a Trenton hospital where she was treated and released.
Within hours of the deadly shooting, investigators said "that this incident was not a random shooting."
On Monday, investigators explained that Johnson and Treherne were arguing inside the Snow Avenue home before Johnson pulled out a gun and shot Treherne twice in the head and the woman at least once in the chest.
A 2-year-old boy was among the other people in the home at the time of the shooting, police said.
Johnson turned himself in on Friday to face first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, child endangerment and weapons charges. He had his first court appearance Saturday and remained jailed in Burlington County awaiting a detainment hearing.
It wasn't clear if Johnson had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
This case is expected to be presented to a grand jury for possible indictment, authorities said.