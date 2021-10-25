A week after a 17-year-old boy was gunned down in the doorway of a New Jersey home and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the chest, an 18-year-old man is accused of pulling the trigger.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Pemberton Township Police Chief David King announced murder and attempted murder charges Monday against 18-year-old Kai Johnson in the Oct. 18 shooting at the home on Snow Avenue in Browns Mills.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officers had found 17-year-old Malachi Treherne shot in the head in the doorway of the Snow Avenue home where he was staying, authorities said. Police also found a 17-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest. She was rushed to a Trenton hospital where she was treated and released.

Within hours of the deadly shooting, investigators said "that this incident was not a random shooting."

On Monday, investigators explained that Johnson and Treherne were arguing inside the Snow Avenue home before Johnson pulled out a gun and shot Treherne twice in the head and the woman at least once in the chest.

A 2-year-old boy was among the other people in the home at the time of the shooting, police said.

Johnson turned himself in on Friday to face first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, child endangerment and weapons charges. He had his first court appearance Saturday and remained jailed in Burlington County awaiting a detainment hearing.

It wasn't clear if Johnson had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

This case is expected to be presented to a grand jury for possible indictment, authorities said.