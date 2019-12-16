Brother of Pawn Shop Owner Denies Link to Jersey Shootout Suspects

What to Know Authorities arrested a pawn shop owner Saturday and are looking at a connection with the Jersey City shootings Tuesday

The pawn shop owner's phone number was found in the pocket of suspected shooter David Anderson

The shop owner, a convicted felon who had multiple guns at the shop, now faces weapons-related charges

The brother of a New Jersey man whose number was found in the back pocket of one of the perpetrators of last week's fatal attack on a Jewish market has denied any connection to the suspects, as well as allegations that they sell guns at their family's pawn shop.

Ahmed A-Hady, of Keyport, 35, is expected to appear in court Monday after he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. However, A-Hady hasn't been charged with providing any of the weapons used in Tuesday's bloody rampage in Jersey City.

"[Ahmed] doesn't know what's going on and it's pretty much a whole bunch of bad luck on why his number was and this address here was in one of the shooter's pockets," A-Hady's brother, Adham, told NBC New York.

David Anderson and Francine Graham were armed with multiple weapons including an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun, and a pipe bomb was also found in the stolen U-Haul van they drove to the market. Two of the weapons used by Anderson and Graham to kill three civilians and Det. Joseph Seals were bought by Graham in Ohio last year, police have said. It's not known where they got the three other guns.

On Sunday, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop appeared to address gun control on Twitter, saying that it would help if AR-15s weren't so easy to obtain.

"These weapons were never built for sport or hunting. They’re killing machines + always part of the narrative in mass shootings," Fulop wrote.

This is virtually the same weapon the US Govt gave us in the Marine Corps when I deployed. I just don’t understand how some ppl think this makes sense. These weapons were never built for sport or hunting. They’re killing machines + always part of the narrative in mass shootings — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) December 15, 2019

Afterward the shootout, police found a note in Anderson's pocket containing a telephone number and a Keyport address that led them to A-Hardy and his family's pawn shop in Keyport, according to authorities.

Records indicated that A-Hady had bought two handguns in 2007 before being convicted of a felony in 2012 that made him ineligible to own firearms.

When authorities went to the pawnshop and interviewed A-Hady, he acknowledged still owning the weapons but denied that they were on the premises. But after receiving a tip about a safe, investigators searched the business and found weapons including three AR-15-style assault rifles, three handguns and one shotgun.

When officials searched A-Hady's home, they found more than 400 rounds of ammunition, prosecutors said.

Adham told NBC New York that the guns legally belong to his parents. "We had them locked up in the safe. They came and conducted a search and said they were too close to my brother, that he shouldn't be around them, which he wasn't. They're locked up separate from his place of living," Adham said.

No information was provided about any possible relationship between A-Hady and the attackers. A-Hady is expected to appear Monday before a federal magistrate; it's unclear whether he has an attorney, and a message could not be left at a number listed in his name.

Authorities on Saturday also announced the recovery of a white van they said may be connected to the shootings, which are being investigated as domestic terrorism. Authorities have said Anderson, 47, and Graham, 50, had expressed interest in the Black Hebrew Israelites, a fringe religious group whose members often rail against Jews and whites, but that there was no evidence so far that they were members and they are believed to have acted alone.

In addition to Seals, the attackers killed Mindel Ferencz, 31, who co-owned the grocery; 24-year-old Moshe Deutsch, a rabbinical student from Brooklyn who was shopping there; and store employee Douglas Miguel Rodriguez, 49, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said last week.

A fourth person in the store was shot and wounded but managed to escape, authorities said.

Anderson and Graham are also prime suspects in the slaying of a livery driver found dead in a car trunk in nearby Bayonne the previous weekend, authorities have said.