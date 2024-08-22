Woman found stabbed death inside Brooklyn home: Police

A laundry basket, an umbrella and a teddy bear could be seen through an open door of a Brooklyn home where police said a 66-year-old woman was found stabbed to death.

Neighbors that saw an ambulance and police come to their block on East 56th Street in Flatlands Tuesday afternoon later learned that they weren't there for a death from natural causes. Police said that a woman's body was found inside her bedroom with stab wounds across her body, including to her face, chest and back.

It was not immediately clear how long the woman had been there. Police have not yet shared any information as to who may have killed the unidentified woman, or why.

A woman who lived on the street for a year told NBC New York she rarely saw the woman.

"When I moved here, the windows was boarded. Then I saw the boarding gone and I would see her watering with a little girl," said neighbor Paula Thompson. "I say hi to everybody but she just turns, she waters and go in. I don’t know, maybe she doesn’t understand me."

Police have not confirmed whether a child lived in the home.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

At least three detectives remained at the scene Wednesday evening, seemingly focusing on a house down the street for some time. The role the other house has in the investigation was not known.

The New York City medical examiner's office will determine a cause of death.