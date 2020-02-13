Brooklyn Wegmans Now Offers Grocery Delivery to Manhattan Residents

What to Know Four months after Wegmans' sprawling store debuted in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, the nationally beloved grocer's first location in New York City, is now offering grocery delivery to Manhattan residents

The delivery service will be offered with the help of Instacart -- a delivery provider

Wegmans delivery starts at just $3.99 -- or free for Instacart Express Members -- on orders of $35 or more

Four months after Wegmans' sprawling store debuted in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, the nationally beloved grocer's first location in New York City, is now offering grocery delivery to Manhattan residents.

“Expanding delivery into Manhattan has been on our radar since opening our Brooklyn store,” said Erica Tickle, director of e-Commerce for Wegmans. "

The delivery service will be offered with the help of Instacart -- a delivery provider.

Customers can also shop Wegmans online at Instacart.wegmans.com or the Instacart app.

“By expanding our partnership to enable delivery from the Wegmans Brooklyn location into Manhattan, we’re giving New Yorkers a convenient, new way to get the groceries and household essentials they need from the grocer they love,” said Andrew Nodes, Vice President of Retail at Instacart.

New York City customers can visit Wegmans.com or the Wegmans app to confirm they are within the delivery area and start shopping. To accommodate the longer drive times, delivery to Manhattan addresses often requires longer delivery windows, ranging between two and five hours, Wegmans' said.

Wegmans delivery starts at just $3.99 -- or free for Instacart Express Members -- on orders of $35 or more. For delivery, Wegmans adds a price increase to items ordered to cover the cost of Instacart shopping services.