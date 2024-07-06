Two teens pulled from water off Coney Island in critical condition, man still missing

Two teenage swimmers were pulled from the water off Brooklyn and rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to police, as divers continued to search for another man who was still missing.

It was just after 8 p.m. Friday when calls came in about three people in the water off Coney Island near Stillwell Avenue and Riegelmann Boardwalk who needed rescuing, FDNY officials said. After searching for more than an hour, the two teens — an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, both females — were pulled from the water.

Both teens were rushed to Coney Island Hospital in critical condition.

Divers were still searching for a man believed to be in his 20s who was still missing in the water. It was not clear whether the man had been with the teens or if he went into the water to assist them after they needed help.