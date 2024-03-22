Manhunt underway for twin sister killer in Brooklyn

The NYPD is actively hunting 20-year-old Veo Kelly, identified as the suspect in the deadly Brooklyn deli stabbing that took the life of a 19-year-old who rejected his advances and hurt her twin last weekend.

Sources say his attorney indicated to police his intention to facilitate his surrender Friday, though he remains at large.

Cops have been looking for him since the 2:30 a.m. attack Sunday in Park Slope. Samyia Spain and her sister, Sanyia, were among a group of friends and relatives at Slope Natural Plus on Fourth Avenue when Kelly made a move on them, law enforcement sources have said. They rejected his advances -- and the situation escalated quickly.

"This guy came out of a party hole down the street, got very aggressive with one of the girls trying to get some contact information," Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said. "When they didn't take to his advances, it got verbal. Then it got physical."

A witness said Kelly called the women names and stormed off, then returned minutes later.

When the twins left the store, the killer then cornered them, according to police. He allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Samyia Spain in the chest and neck. She died. Her sister, Sanyia, was cut in the arm and survived.

A search warrant at Kelly's Hancock Street residence yielded clothing believed to be worn during the attack, but the murder weapon has not been found, Kenny said. He added police have recovered video surveillance from inside the bodega, and of a physical encounter in front of it, but they do not have footage of the stabbing itself.

The case has highlighted the Regional Fugitive Task Force's involvement in the search for Kelly, who has a prior arrest for robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.