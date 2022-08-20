Brooklyn Triple Stabbing Leaves 1 Dead; Police Hunt for Suspects on Scooter

A man is dead and two others were taken to a Brooklyn hospital overnight with stab wounds after a fight broke out around 1 a.m., police said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in Sunset Park, near 44th Street and 7th Avenue, found three victims with various wounds that proved fatal for one of the men.

Police said a 31-year-old man stabbed multiple times in the chest and shoulder was rushed to Maimonides Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two other men, 26 and 33, were taken to the same hospital with injuries to their face and torso.

The stabbing followed a dispute between the trio and another group, police said. Two suspects fled on an electric scooter in an unknown direction.

Police were holding the identity of the deceased pending family notification.

There were no arrests hours later, and the investigation is ongoing.