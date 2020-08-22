Brooklyn to the Bronx: 1 Dead, 4 Hurt in Overnight Shootings

NYPD officers were spread out across the five boroughs again Friday night responding to a number of shootings that left at least one person dead and several more injured.

In the Bronx, police responded to a fatal shooting around 5 a.m. Saturday in Melrose on East 152nd Street. A 25-year-old woman was shot in the back of the head and died at the scene, according to the NYPD.

Officials did not release details of a potential motive and had made no arrests as of Saturday morning. The woman was later identified by authorities as Priscilla Vasquez.

Elsewhere in New York City, police responded to gunfire from Brooklyn to Harlem. NYPD officials say at least four people were injured by gunshots overnight.

An Uber driver was shot in Coney Island around 10:45 p.m. after exchanging words with someone on a bike, police said. The driver was shot in the torso but was able to drive away a short distance to police. EMS were called and transported the 30-year-old driver to a nearby hospital.

Two other men were shot in Brooklyn, police said. The pair in their late 20s were injured when an unidentified person drove up and fired shots along Park Avenue in Bed-Stuy. Both men were taken to Kings County Hospital and were expected to survive.

At 1 a.m. near W 120th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd, police responded to the shooting of a 18-year-old woman with gunshot wounds in each of her legs. She was taken to Harlem Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say the suspected gunman fled in a black sedan.