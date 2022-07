A Brooklyn teenager is in custody after what cops say was a domestic dispute with his older sister that turned deadly.

Police responded to a Beverley Road home in East Flatbush about 11:30 p.m. Sunday and found a woman, 26, with stab wounds to the neck and arms. She was taken to Kings County Hospital, where she died.

Her brother, 17, was taken into custody.

Police said the circumstances are still under investigation.