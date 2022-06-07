Brooklyn

Brooklyn Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Slamming 12-Year-Old to the Ground

Prison Cell Bars - Black and White
Getty Images

A teacher at a Brooklyn school is under arrest after a verbal confrontation with a student allegedly became physical.

Marquell Singleton, 30, was arrested Monday on charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to police, the incident happened Saturday at P.S. 178 Saint Clair Mckelway on Dean Street. A confrontation with words escalated, and Singleton allegedly slammed the 12-year-old student to the ground.

The original nature of the dispute was not immediately clear.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Brooklyn
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us