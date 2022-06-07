Brooklyn Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Slamming 12-Year-Old to the Ground

A teacher at a Brooklyn school is under arrest after a verbal confrontation with a student allegedly became physical.

Marquell Singleton, 30, was arrested Monday on charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to police, the incident happened Saturday at P.S. 178 Saint Clair Mckelway on Dean Street. A confrontation with words escalated, and Singleton allegedly slammed the 12-year-old student to the ground.

The original nature of the dispute was not immediately clear.