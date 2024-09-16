Bystanders, cop shot as NYPD opens fire on alleged fare-beater in Brooklyn subway

A 49-year-old bystander remained in critical condition Monday, one of two passengers hit by police bullets when NYPD officers opened fire on a subway platform in Brooklyn during a confrontation with an alleged fare-beater a day ago.

The 49-year-old was hit in the head. A 26-year-old woman, another bystander, also was grazed. A police officer was wounded, too. All shots were believed to be fired by the NYPD, authorities have said.

The two officers who opened fire were assigned to patrol the Sutter Avenue subway stop in the 73rd precinct when they spotted a man skip the station turnstile and walk through an open gate toward the train platform, Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey explained at a Sunday evening press conference from Brookdale Hospital.

The uniformed duo followed the alleged fare-beater up the stairs to the elevated L train platform around 3 p.m., when they gave him commands to stop and turn around. Maddrey said during a verbal altercation, they "became aware of a knife."

Body-worn camera footage, which Maddrey said he reviewed before the press conference, allegedly showed the man make a verbal threat to the officers. He told the cops, "I'm going to kill you if you don't stop following me," the chief said.

As the encounter continued to escalate, a northbound L train pulled into the station. The train cars opened and the man jumped inside, according to police.

Maddrey said the officers followed the man, each firing a Taser which proved ineffective in subduing the man. He then exited the train while it was still at the station and charged the officers with the knife, the chief said.

Both officers had drawn their firearms and shot multiple rounds at the man, 37, striking him several times. He was said to be in critical condition.

The police department confirmed multiple bystanders were shot, along with a suspect and responding officer.

Maddrey confirmed that no one else had fired bullets on the platform, telling reporters, "everyone struck we believe was by our officers."

Mayor Eric Adams, who also attended the briefing, described the knife-wielding man as a "career criminal" with over 20 arrests.

Interim Police Commissioner Tom Donlan also attended the press conference, his first since assuming the role last week. He pointed blame for the shooting at the suspect who skipped the turnstile.

“We will be working through the timeline of today, but make no mistake, the events that occurred on the Sutter Avenue station platform are the results of an armed perpetrator who was confronted by our officers doing the job we asked them to do," Donlon said.