Woman sought in NYC subway shooting as new video shifts police narrative

What to Know The shooting came a week after Gov. Kathy Hochul sent the National Guard into the subway system to help police search people for weapons after a series of high-profile crimes on city trains

Newly obtained video evidence brings the initially proposed narrative into question, with police saying Friday it appears a woman stabbed the 36-year-old before he pulled out a gun

She was apparently with the 32-year-old who grabbed the gun and shot the older man; charges are pending against him and police are looking for her

Authorities investigating the rush-hour subway shooting in Brooklyn that left a man in critical condition a day ago now say it also appears a woman was involved in the frenzy, and may have had a role in instigating the violence, officials said Friday.

Gunfire erupted on a packed A train Thursday as it approached the Hoyt-Schermerhorn station, sending terrified commuters to the subway floor. Investigators initially said it appeared shots were fired after a 36-year-old brandished a gun following an argument with a 32-year-old. The 32-year-old allegedly took the gun and shot him multiple times.

Police hadn't speculated upon what may have led to the confrontation. Now, they have a clearer picture.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Investigators still describe the 36-year-old who was shot as the apparent aggressor, saying he started the fight with the 32-year-old. Now, they say newly obtained evidence from the A train shows a woman with the 32-year-old stab the 36-year-old with a sharp object, Kemper says. Then the 36-year-old pulls the gun from his jacket, video shows.

The 32-year-old grabs it and shoots the 36-year-old in the head. He was last said to be in critical condition.

The violence, which came a week after Gov. Kathy Hochul flooded the transit system with 750 National Guard troops and other law enforcement personnel in a bid to curb crime, sent passengers fleeing the subway car as soon as the doors opened at the Hoyt-Schermerhorn station. Police were able to make an immediate apprehension as people ran.

Charges are pending against the male suspect. The woman seen on video stabbing the 36-year-old was wearing a black "Pink" sweater and a mask. She's believed to be about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 110 to 120 pounds.

Cops are looking for a man who allegedly threw a can of fire at a group of people on a subway platform in Manhattan last month, authorities said Wednesday. Checkey Beckford reports.

Violence in the subway system is rare, with major crimes dropping nearly 3% from 2022 to 2023 and killings falling from 10 to five during the same span, according to police. But serious incidents have attracted attention, such as a passenger's slashing of a subway conductor in the neck last month. Three recent homicides also made headlines.

The optics of it all are part of the reason Hochul inundated the transit system with more armed personnel. It's not enough for people to be told police officers are in the stations or that security measures, like freshly reimplemented bag checks, are being implemented, she says -- people need to see them to feel safe.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber acknowledged the perception factor at Friday's press conference.

"Transit crime is 2% of the crime in the city of New York, but it has a huge disproportionate impact on people's sense of safety because they're in an environment where they can't move around as easily," Lieber said. "We're going to keep working with the NYPD ... and all the uniformed forces who are in the system to make sure we're getting the most crime prevention, crime deterrence ... and actual results in the numbers."

The shooting happened at a stop where the NYPD has a small office, and officers were on the platform.

Video posted by a passenger shows the minutes leading up to the shooting. A man paces about the crowded car and threatens to beat up a seated man. They fight until someone breaks it up. But the shouting continues, and one man pulls what appears to be a gun out of his jacket. “Stop! Stop!” passengers yell.

The video does not show the actual shooting, though several loud bangs can be heard over the commotion of the passengers. Riders rush out when the doors open.

Kemper said Friday the newly obtained video is key to the investigation, as it may change the narrative.

"That speaks to the value of video that we walk about all the time," Kemper said. "And the value it gives our investigators to capture what exactly occurred on that train. You can never have too many witnesses."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.