Brooklyn slasher lands 3 people in hospital after attacks outside homeless shelter, subway

Police in New York City believe one man went on a stabbing spree in Brooklyn, targeting people at a homeless shelter and on the subway.

The suspect slashed a 70-year-old man in the chest and a 38-year-old man in the face outside a shelter in East New York just before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the NYPD.

Roughly 10 minutes later, police asid the same man slashed a 26-year-old man sleeping on a 4 train near New Lots Avenue.

All three of the slasher's victims were taken to Brookdale Hospital.

Officers managed to apprehend the 27-year-old suspected attacker near Pennsylvania Avenue and Linden Boulevard around 3 a.m. The man, from Brooklyn, is facing three counts of felony assault with a weapon.

Police were not immediately able to say if there was any relationship between the suspect and any of his victims.