Sinkhole nearly swallows SUV after Brooklyn water main break

No injuries were reported

By NBC New York Staff

A water main break led to a dramatic scene in Brooklyn overnight, with vehicles trapped on a flooded street and one nearly swallowed by a sinkhole.

Fire officials responded to a call about the main break on Bay 37th Street and Cropsey Avenue in Bath Beach around 3:45 a.m. Monday.

They shut off the water and declared the incident closed within an hour.

It's not clear what caused the main break, but the water spawned a sinkhole. The immediate vicinity may be closed to facilitate repairs.

