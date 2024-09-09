Sinkhole nearly swallows SUV after Brooklyn water main break

A water main break led to a dramatic scene in Brooklyn overnight, with vehicles trapped on a flooded street and one nearly swallowed by a sinkhole.
Fire officials responded to a call about the main break on Bay 37th Street and Cropsey Avenue in Bath Beach around 3:45 a.m. Monday.
They shut off the water and declared the incident closed within an hour.
No injuries were reported.
It's not clear what caused the main break, but the water spawned a sinkhole. The immediate vicinity may be closed to facilitate repairs.
Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright NBC New York