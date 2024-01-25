Park Slope duo among 5 dead in series of Brooklyn shootings overnight

Nearly a half-dozen people were killed in a series of overnight shootings across Brooklyn, authorities say.

All the shootings happened within a four-window in neighborhoods including Park Slope, Clinton Hill and Crown Heights. Police haven't said whether they believe any of the gun violence may be connected.

Gunfire first erupted on Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights. Cops were called to the scene shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday and found a 37-year-old man had been shot in the neck. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. One person of interest is in custody, though that is the only individual detained in any of the shootings at this time.

Less than a half-hour later, just before midnight, the NYPD responded to a 911 call about a man shot at Atlantic and Rockaway avenues in Brownsville. They encountered a 28-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He also was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Next, officers responded to 2nd Street in Park Slope just after 1 a.m. Thursday. A 34-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were found shot in the head. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. A gun was found near the man.

Yet another person was killed in the borough shortly before 3 a.m., this time in Clinton Hill. Cops responding to a 911 call found a 35-year-old man shot in the head on Hall Street. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

None of the victims have been identified. Each of the investigations is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.