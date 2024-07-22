Brooklyn

2 men dead, 1 critical after separate shootings near Brooklyn shelter: police

By NBC New York Staff

Two men are dead and a third man was hospitalized in critical condition after gunfire at two separate scenes in Brooklyn, apparently happening just minutes apart.

The first of what police believe were two shootings happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday near the corner of Flushing Avenue and Steuben Street in Clinton Hill.

Police responded to a park and found a man shot in the chest. The man, in his 30s, was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Only minutes later, according to police, there was another shooting outside a migrant shelter along Ryerson Street near Flushing Avenue.

Two men were found shot at the second scene, a 21-year-old and a 59-year-old. Police said the younger man was struck by multiple gunshots and did not survive. The older man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not released the identities of any of the men killed in the two shootings.

Police have not publicly confirmed whether the two shootings are connected.

