Brooklyn

Teen shot in stomach at after-prom party in luxury NYC high-rise

The wounded 17-year-old is expected to be OK; no other injuries were reported

By Jennifer Millman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are looking for two males after a post-prom party that left a 17-year-old shot in the stomach at a luxury high-rise building in Brooklyn late Thursday.

The unidentified victim, a boy, was shot in a room on the fourth floor of the PLG at 123 Linden Blvd., where studios start at $2,845 a month, in Flatbush shortly before 9 p.m.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

He was taken to a hospital, where he was last said to be in stable condition.

One of the suspects was said to have been wearing a surgical mask. Both were last seen running west on Linden Boulevard. Police recovered one shell cases at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BrooklynGun violenceShootings
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us