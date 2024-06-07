Teen shot in stomach at after-prom party in luxury NYC high-rise

Police are looking for two males after a post-prom party that left a 17-year-old shot in the stomach at a luxury high-rise building in Brooklyn late Thursday.

The unidentified victim, a boy, was shot in a room on the fourth floor of the PLG at 123 Linden Blvd., where studios start at $2,845 a month, in Flatbush shortly before 9 p.m.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was last said to be in stable condition.

One of the suspects was said to have been wearing a surgical mask. Both were last seen running west on Linden Boulevard. Police recovered one shell cases at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.