Brooklyn Sees 1st COVID-19 Cases as Tri-State Total Surges 136% in Days; Some Schools Close

The number of coronavirus cases in the tri-state area surged by more than 130 percent between Friday and Monday -- from 49 cases to 116 -- including three new New York City cases, according to the latest available statistics.

Two of the three new New York City cases announced Monday are in Brooklyn, the first for the borough, and the third is in Queens, the mayor's office confirmed. See the latest case count breakdown here.

New York state, where Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency, accounts for more than 100 of the total as enhanced testing ability leads to a boom in positives -- a spread that is prompting some schools across the region to suspend class. Click here for the list of latest school closures.

As of Monday, the largest concentration of cases is in suburban Westchester County north of New York City, where the midtown lawyer linked to the biggest web of cases lives. He marked the state's first case of community spread, though the region has since seen other instances of that. A scattering of others were upstate in Saratoga County, on Long Island and in Rockland and Ulster counties, Cuomo said.

Authorities have said increasing testing ability will lead to more positive cases by default -- and that the general risk to the overall public remains low. And tri-state residents should expect many more positives to come amid a state- and city-wide push to enhance testing capacity even further to better combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Cuomo, who announced Sunday that the federal government has approved a Nassau County laboratory to begin manual testing of coronavirus samples, called on the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to allow more private laboratories to do testing to greatly expand the number of tests that can be done. Mayor de Blasio has expressed similar urgency.

The city has issued new guidelines for commuters, including suggesting people telecommute and avoid crowded trains if possible. The U.S. State Department has cautioned against cruises, particularly for people who have underlying health concerns. Community events have been canceled out of an abundance of caution. Local governments are implementing changes — some major, some minor — that may impact the daily lives of people who will never get COVID-19. Here's a breakdown of what's happening in that regard by state.

How to Protect Yourself

New York City's Health Department released the following guidance for people who recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea -- or for anyone who experiences fever, cough or shortness of breath:

Stay home — do not travel or go to work or school while sick

Go to a health care provider and tell them about your travel history If you do not have a health care provider or insurance, call 311

Avoid contact with others

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands

The New Jersey State Department of Health has established a 24-hour coronavirus hotline to answer questions: 800-222-1222. New York has a similar hotline set up: 888-364-3065.

Nationally, the CDC says that as of Friday it had 164 total cases and 11 total deaths, with 19 states reporting cases. That number is only updated once a weekday though and reporting closes out at 4 p.m. the day before. The actual case total could be higher.

As of Monday morning, NBC News reported at least 554 cases and 22 deaths nationwide; 19 of the fatalities have been in Washington state, where America's very first case was reported.

On Friday, President Trump signed an $8.3 billion measure to fuel national efforts to combat the spread. The legislation provides sustenance for a multifaceted attack -- money for vaccines, tests, potential treatments and to help local governments respond to the virus.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 105,000 people and killed more than 3,800. CDC officials warned for weeks to expect a disruptive spread of the virus in America. Here's where we stand now as far as developing a vaccine.