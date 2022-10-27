1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Brooklyn Restaurant Shooting: Sources

Two men in their 40s were shot at a Brooklyn restaurant early Thursday and one later died, law enforcement sources say.

Few details were immediately available on the Brownsville gunfire, which erupted on Strauss Street around 8:30 a.m., according to the sources. They said the victims were shot inside or in front of Miguel's, a West Indian restaurant.

A sprawling law enforcement presence was evident at the scene a short time later, Chopper footage shows. Multiple police officers were seen blocking off the intersection where the shooting happened as others canvassed the scene.

Sources say both men were shot multiple times. A 46-year-old victim died at the hospital, while a 45-year-old victim is expected to survive his injuries. It's not clear what sparked the shooting.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The suspects were described as two men wearing all black. They allegedly fled in a dark SUV, the sources say.

Seventeen shell casings were found nearby, they added.

No other details were immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.