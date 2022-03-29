Brooklyn Navy Vet Heads to Ukraine to Bring Medical Supplies, Expertise to Front Lines

Carlos Jones is preparing for a journey not even his wife understands.

The former Navy medic from Bushwick, Brooklyn, is leaving home for the war zone in Ukraine.

"I know this experience is not going to be enjoyable, but it’s something that needs to happen. This needs to happen," he said

Jones says the seeing the destruction in Ukraine was his call to action, just as the terror attack on the World Trade Center inspired him to join the Navy as an 18-year-old.

"Everybody remembers that time," Jones remarked. "Everybody was scared and I imagine the Ukrainians are just as scared as everybody here was."

After September 11, Jones saw his first combat duty, serving as a medic during two tours in Iraq.

Now Jones and a former Marine, Marcus Zapanta, are preparing to ship out for Ukraine. Their plan is to bring medical supplies and Jones’ medical expertise to a battlefield in dire need of both.

“It’s essential to have someone as important as Doc to be around,” added Zapanta.

But they’re not going empty-handed. Pixy is on a mission, too. The web3 crowdfunding platform utilizes NFTs to fund projects, and has made Jones’ trip to Ukraine its first beneficiary. Their project called 'Brooklyn Angel' launches Tuesday night, with 100 percent of all funds will go towards medical supplies for Jones and Zapanta to take to Ukraine.

Still, the mission of mercy wasn’t easy for Jones to explain to his wife. He says she didn’t speak to him for four days after announcing his decision to go.

“It’s a very hard decision,” he said. “But everybody knows it’s the right decision. Including her.”

The journey is due to begin later this week.