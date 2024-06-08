MTA bus driver stabbed in neck by angry rider: sources

An MTA bus driver was hospitalized Saturday after being stabbed in the neck driving through Brooklyn, police and MTA sources said.

The bus operator, 60, was behind the wheel of a No. 3 shuttle bus in East New York when the violent altercation happened.

Police said the bus was at the intersection of Piktin Avenue and Alabama Avenue when a rider in his 20s struck the driver in the neck. It happened around 11:45 a.m.

The suspect was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants and a brown hat, according to authorities. He struck the bus driver after becoming "irate," MTA sources said.

Investigators were searching for additional video evidence in the East New York neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Police did not provide additional details about what led up to the attack.

The driver was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.