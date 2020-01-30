Brooklyn Mother Slashed in Face After Her Child Vomited on MTA Bus: Police

What to Know A 31-year-old mother was attacked and cut in the face after her child vomited on an MTA bus, according to the NYPD.

Police say a woman with a knife approached the mother on the corner of Elton Street and Sutter Avenue after the bus was pulled out of service

The suspect slashed the victim in the face before fleeing eastbound on Sutter Avenue in a black Toyota Camry

Police say the victim was on the bus with her kids on Tuesday evening when one of her children got sick and threw up, resulting in the bus being pulled from service.

That's when a woman approached the mother on the corner of Elton Street and Sutter Avenue and pulled out of knife. The suspect slashed the victim in the face before fleeing eastbound on Sutter Avenue in a black Toyota Camry, police said.

The victim was transported to Brookdale Hospital and treated for laceration to the face.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).