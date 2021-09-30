Brooklyn Mother Faces Charges in Death of 1-Month-Old Boy: Police

Police have arrested and charged the mother of a 1-month-old boy who died earlier this year, the NYPD said.

Elsa Sanchez, 21, of Brooklyn was charged Thursday with manslaughter, reckless assault on a child causing brain injury and acting in manner injurious to a child. The charges came more than six months after officers Daquan Vaughan-Sanchez was found unconcious and unresponsive in his East Flatbush apartment.

The baby was transported to SUNY Downstate University Hospital where he died two days later on March 10, police said. The Medical Examiner later deemed his death a homicide but authorities have not released other details.

It's unclear if Sanchez has a representative who can speak on the charges.