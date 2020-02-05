Brooklyn Man Was on Facebook Live Before Fatal Shooting Steps From His Home: Neighbor

A 19-year-old man was livestreaming on Facebook when he was shot in the head just steps from his home in Brooklyn, according to one neighbor and police.

Police say they are searching for the person who fatally shot Jeremiah Dickey on Elton Street in East Brooklyn on Tuesday night. Witnesses tell NBC New York that they thought the sound of gunshots on the streets that have seen violence in recent months were a prank.

"I thought it was firecracker or people playing. I didn’t know it was that serious," said Yi Lin, a store clerk who works nearby.

However, a neighbor tells NBC New York that Dickey was on Facebook Live at the time of the shooting and the sound of gunshots can clearly be heard in the background.

“The guy literally got shot in front of my friend's house. It’s horrible," Walter Mendoza said.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting and police have yet to make an arrest.

No suspects have been identified by officials and no other information was immediately available.