Brooklyn Man Indicted in Therapy Dog Carjacking of 73-Year-Old Grandmother

The man accused of dragging a grandmother to the street in a violent carjacking near a city park over the summer has been indicted before the Brooklyn Supreme Court.

Kamani Romain, 21, of East New York, is accused of pulling the 73-year-old victim out of her car on June 6 and speeding off with her toy poodle. He's been charged with robbery, assault, criminal possession of stolen property and grand larceny, the Brooklyn DA's office announced Friday.

Four days after the violent robbery, the victim's car was recovered in Williamsburg with the suspect's DNA inside. Another three days after that, on June 13, a good Samaritan located the dog, Luna, who was reunited with the woman.

The grandmother was out for an afternoon walk in scenic Lindower Park on Mill Avenue, trying to get into her car, when the man walking with a cane stopped her from closing her car door and puller her out by her legs.

"I'm screaming to make people listen, very loud. The man, very strong," she told NBC New York after the harrowing incident. "All I can see is he take the car out, and I'm lucky he don't kill me with the car."

She said the thief jumped into the car, sped off and swerved, just centimeters away from running her over. But inside the car remained the woman's 9-year-old toy poodle. She said she's had Luna since she was a puppy in Puerto Rico.

“Thankfully this woman and her beloved dog were reunited following their frightening alleged encounter with the defendant. Luckily, the victim did not sustain more serious injuries, despite allegedly being brutally dragged from her car," District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

Romain is scheduled back in court later next month. It wasn't immediately clear if he had legal representation.