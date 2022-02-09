Brooklyn Man Found Shot in the Head Outside His Own Home: Police

A 36-year-old man was shot in the head right outside his home in Brooklyn early Wednesday and police are searching for a suspect.

The victim, who police identified as Modassar Khandaker, was gunned down after midnight on the 200th block of Forbell Street in Cypress Hills. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Khandaker was found next to a vehicle and the driver's side door was opened. It's unclear if he was getting in or out of the car.

So far, there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing. No other information was immediately available.