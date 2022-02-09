Brooklyn

Brooklyn Man Found Shot in the Head Outside His Own Home: Police

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the head right outside his home in Brooklyn early Wednesday and police are searching for a suspect.

The victim, who police identified as Modassar Khandaker, was gunned down after midnight on the 200th block of Forbell Street in Cypress Hills. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Khandaker was found next to a vehicle and the driver's side door was opened. It's unclear if he was getting in or out of the car.

So far, there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing. No other information was immediately available.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Brooklyngun violenceCypress Hills
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us