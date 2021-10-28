Brooklyn Man Convicted of Hate Crimes in Brutal 2018 Antisemitic Attack

A Brooklyn man has been convicted on hate-crime charges for a brutal 2018 attack on a Jewish man walking home from his synagogue.

A jury found James Vincent, 40, guilty of strangulation as a hate crime and assault as a hate crime, among other charges. He faces up to 15 years in prison at his December sentencing.

On April 21, 2018, Menachem Moskowitz was walking home in East Flatbush when he was attacked. Prosecutors say Vincent shouted antisemitic slurs at Moskowitz, choked him and hit him in the head. Moskowitz suffered a black eye and broken rib.

Two bystanders intervened and Vincent fled. He was arrested a few days later -- identified after buying ice cream in a nearby store with a payment card bearing his name.

“Today’s verdict speaks to Brooklyn’s resolve to combatting and rooting out hate from our communities," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in making the announcement Thursday. "The defendant has been brought to justice for this senseless, disturbing and hateful crime against a man simply walking home from his synagogue. Brooklyn’s strength is in its diversity and I remain committed to vigorously prosecuting bias-motivated violence."