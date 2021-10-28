hate crime

Brooklyn Man Convicted of Hate Crimes in Brutal 2018 Antisemitic Attack

A jury convicted James Vincent of jumping and assaulting a Jewish man walking home from synagogue

bk attack 2018
News 4

A Brooklyn man has been convicted on hate-crime charges for a brutal 2018 attack on a Jewish man walking home from his synagogue.

A jury found James Vincent, 40, guilty of strangulation as a hate crime and assault as a hate crime, among other charges. He faces up to 15 years in prison at his December sentencing.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

On April 21, 2018, Menachem Moskowitz was walking home in East Flatbush when he was attacked. Prosecutors say Vincent shouted antisemitic slurs at Moskowitz, choked him and hit him in the head. Moskowitz suffered a black eye and broken rib.

Two bystanders intervened and Vincent fled. He was arrested a few days later -- identified after buying ice cream in a nearby store with a payment card bearing his name.

Local

vaccine mandate 2 hours ago

20% Less Ambulances? Hundreds Protest NYC Vaccine Mandate, FDNY Union Prez Warns ‘Catastrophe' Looms

WNBC Oct 27

Watch News 4 Now, The Debrief and More WNBC Content, Now on FireTV

A man walking home from prayer services says a man jumped him and claims it's because he is Jewish. Ida Siegal reports.

“Today’s verdict speaks to Brooklyn’s resolve to combatting and rooting out hate from our communities," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in making the announcement Thursday. "The defendant has been brought to justice for this senseless, disturbing and hateful crime against a man simply walking home from his synagogue. Brooklyn’s strength is in its diversity and I remain committed to vigorously prosecuting bias-motivated violence."

This article tagged under:

hate crimeBrooklynhate crimes
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us