Speeding Driver Who Blew Red Light Arrested in Woman's NYC Crosswalk Death: NYPD

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in the case of a Dutchess County woman killed while crossing a Brooklyn street over the weekend, authorities say.

Erick Taxilaga Trujillo, who lives in the borough, was charged late Monday with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault, driving while impaired and other crimes in the Sunday death of 31-year-old Katherine Harris, of New Hyde Park.

Investigators allege Taxilaga Trujillo was behind the wheel of a speeding 2012 Volvo S60 that ran a red light in Cobble Hill, at Atlantic Avenue and Clinton Street, and hit Harris, who was crossing in the crosswalk with the right of way.

The impact sent the Volvo into the back of a 2018 Honda Accord, investigators say. Both vehicles then smashed into an outdoor dining structure before coming to rest. The Honda driver wasn't hurt.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene with severe trauma to her body. No further information about the victim was immediately available.

It also wasn't immediately clear if Taxilaga Trujillo had an attorney.