Brooklyn man accused of murdering his young niece, nephew, their mom — and his own

Authorities have announced the identities of the two young children and two adults found stabbed to death inside a Brooklyn home a few days ago -- as well as the name of the man accused of murdering them.

Officers responding to a Bensonhurst home near Avenue P and West Eighth Street around 10:15 p.m. Friday found 56-year-old Fayzieva Mavlyuda stabbed in the neck repeatedly. Maftuna Khakimova, 27, also had been stabbed multiple times. The two others killed were kids -- 4-year-old Timur Shavkatov and 5-year-old Kamila Shavkatov.

All four victims are believed to be related to one another, law enforcement sources said.

Police said it was the children’s father who walked into the apartment, discovered the horrifying crime scene and dialed 911.

Taken into custody at the scene was Shahboz Rajabboev, whom law enforcement sources say is the son of the eldest victim and uncle to the children. He was later charged with four counts each of first- and second-degree murder.

Attorney information for Rajabboev wasn't immediately available Monday.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Neighbors said the family immigrated to New York from Uzbekistan.

Additional details surrounding the killings, including motive, were not immediately known. Investigators are looking into whether the tragic killings were related to a domestic dispute.