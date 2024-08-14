Brooklyn

16-year-old girl missing after text about being kidnapped in Brooklyn, police say

By NBC New York Staff

Authorities are looking for a 16-year-old girl who texted a family member that she had been kidnapped after she was seen entering a Brooklyn train station Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The teenager was last seen entering the Pitkin Avenue-Van Siclen Avenue A and C line subway station in East New York just before 3 p.m.

Police say about 10 minutes later, she texted a family member that two strange men had taken her. She apparently hasn't been heard from since. Her name was not immediately released.

Police released a surveillance image of the girl (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

