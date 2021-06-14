Brooklyn Grandmother Recovers Dog Following Brazen Carjacking; Suspect Still at Large

A Brooklyn grandmother who was dragged from her car in a violent carjacking near a city park has recovered her beloved dog that was inside.

One week after the harrowing incident, police confirmed that the 73-year-old has gotten her toy poodle back but unfortunately, the victim's vehicle is still missing and no arrests have been made in the robbery that left her injured. The NYPD on Sunday released a video that shows the broad daylight carjacking and the victim being dragged out of her sedan by the brazen thief.

The victim, who does not wish to be identified, says she was out for a walk on June 6 in scenic Lindower Park on Mill Avenue in the Mill Basin neighborhood. She said she was trying to get into her car when a man walking with a cane stopped her from closing her car door and pulled her out by her legs, throwing her to the ground.

"I'm screaming to make people listen, very loud. The man, very strong," said the woman. "All I can see is he take the car out, and I'm lucky he don't kill me with the car."

She said the thief jumped into the car, sped off and swerved, just centimeters away from running her over. But inside the car remained the woman's 9-year-old toy poodle, named Luna. She said she's had Luna since she was a puppy in Puerto Rico.