Fire erupted at a business in Brooklyn early Tuesday and rapidly spread, escalating to four alarms within an hour.

Firefighters responded to the Hewes Street blaze around 11 a.m. It may have broken out at an address linked to a lumber storage facility.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were immediately reported.

FDNY members are currently operating at a 4-alarm fire at 310 Hewes Street in Brooklyn. Operations are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/bepMd95DgG — FDNY (@FDNY) February 21, 2023