9-Year-Old Girl Dies in NYC House Fire

"Even the neighbors are distraught," one resident said, "because we are a tight-knit community, tight-knit family around here. Everyone looks out for each other"

By Gaby Acevedo

A 9-year-old girl lost her life in a Brooklyn house fire early Friday -- a tragedy that has the neighborhood reeling.

Firefighters responding to a 5:30 a.m. call about the blaze at the three-story building on Howard Avenue in Brownsville found the injured child on the top floor, which appeared to sustain the worst damage.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead 90 minutes later, police said.

A neighbor, Dr. Burchell Marcus, said her family was distraught.

"As a matter of fact, even the neighbors are distraught," Marcus said, "because we are a tight-knit community, tight-knit family around here. Everyone looks out for each other."

Another individual was found on the second floor and is expected to survive.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed raging flames at one point. It escalated to three alarms, with more than 130 firefighters ultimately responding. One suffered a minor injury, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Teams were continuing to douse hotspots through the morning but it was said to be under control within about two hours.

