10 hurt in Brooklyn apartment fire

Nearly a dozen people were hurt, one of them critically, when a fire engulfed a Brooklyn apartment overnight, authorities say.

The FDNY says firefighters responded to a report of a fire on the first floor of a building at Evergreen and Jefferson avenues shortly before 3 a.m. The nature of the victims' injuries wasn't immediately clear.

According to the NYPD, many suffered smoke inhalation. The FDNY says one person's injury is life-threatening.

The fire was under control within an hour. An investigation by FDNY Fire Marshals is ongoing.