Brooklyn

10 hurt in Brooklyn apartment fire

One of the victims was said to have life-threatening injuries

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Nearly a dozen people were hurt, one of them critically, when a fire engulfed a Brooklyn apartment overnight, authorities say.

The FDNY says firefighters responded to a report of a fire on the first floor of a building at Evergreen and Jefferson avenues shortly before 3 a.m. The nature of the victims' injuries wasn't immediately clear.

According to the NYPD, many suffered smoke inhalation. The FDNY says one person's injury is life-threatening.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The fire was under control within an hour. An investigation by FDNY Fire Marshals is ongoing.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This article tagged under:

BrooklynFDNY
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us